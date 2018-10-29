Governor announces major changes to Sandy relief efforts

UNION BEACH — On the sixth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced two changes to relief efforts on the state-level aimed at putting the 1,200 families still not home following the storm back through their front doors.

Speaking at a press conference at Union Beach Fire Company No. 1, Gov. Murphy announced the state would be using $50 million of undistributed U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds to offer “a new, zero interest, uncapped, forgivable loan fund” as well as will work with homeowners who have been ordered to repay storm aid that was determined to be excessive.

“The number statewide is about 1,200 families — 1,200 families, six years later who remain out of their homes. We must get them back in,” Gov. Murphy said.

According to the governor, qualified homeowners who have already maxed out their $150,000 grant awards in the state’s two current programs, Reconstruction Rehabilitation Elevation and Mitigation and Low-to-Moderate Income Homeowner Rebuilding Program, can seek the additional funds needed to finish the work on their homes, through the state’s new program.

Participants who owe money to the two programs will also get some relief.

“We’re going to take a new approach to working with families being asked to repay over -disbursements which is a diplomatic phrase for ‘clawbacks’ they have received,” the governor said, announcing a freeze on attempts to recoup the funds by the state Department of Community Affairs.

For Brick resident John Shaw, who is nearly back into his home, said he is not only happy for himself, but for his neighbors as well.

“I wasn’t facing clawbacks, but it’s a major relief that I won’t have to worry about that coming after me and I know this loan program could be a huge help to a lot of neighbors that are still working,” Mr. Shaw said.

The Brick resident is a member of New Jersey Organizing Project [NJOP], an organization that has fought for Sandy victims and legislation that would help them.

Fellow Sandy survivor and NJOP member Doug Quinn opened the press conference saying, “What should have been a simple process of filing for my insurance claim that I had paid premiums for and getting the money to rebuild my home, turned into a never-ending nightmare that has consumed my life — all of our lives.”

