Brick school board candidate’s film career draws fire

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A candidate for the Brick Public Schools Board of Education is under fire for his history of working in independent horror films, some featuring violence and sexual scenes.

Robert X. Young, who is running in the Nov. 6 General Election for a seat on the Board of Education, stars in a new independent movie, “Bigfoot: Blood Trap,” which features scenes of violence and nudity, according to the film’s director John Orrichio.

Mr.Young’s work is raising concerns among some school parents.

“As a parent of two children in Brick schools, I think it is important to share this information with you, which has come to my attention,” one parent emailed The Ocean Star.

“Mr. Young is a candidate for Brick School Board. In my opinion, this man should not be in a position to be making decisions impacting the children, staff and taxpayers of Brick.”

Mr. Young did not return multiple calls seeking comment.

Ben Montenegro, attorney for the board of education, said criteria to qualify to sit on the board consist of legal requirements such as being a resident of the town and a registered voter.

“It is statutory and it doesn’t have an ethical [focus],” he said.”

“I knew Ed was an actor and Republican when we decided to pool resources, but I had never seen any of Ed’s films,” said Rob Canfield, Mr. Young’s running mate.

“As a minister I find these horror films to be very distasteful,” he said.

According to Mr. Orrichio, the director and writer of the film, Mr. Young is well known in the world of low-budget horror films, in which violence and nudity are as much a part of the genre as fright.

“In any horror movie there is going to be nudity and violence otherwise you can’t sell it and no one would distribute it,” Mr. Orrichio said.

According to IMDb.com, an online database of actors and film makers, Mr. Young has acted in 66 films, including as a serial killer in “The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man.”

