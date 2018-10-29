The Wall football team did what it needed to do on Friday night by shutting out Neptune, 20-0.
The Crimson Knights [5-2] now sit and wait to hear their seeding in the NJSIAA football playoffs, which will be completed this weekend.
Coming into Friday, Wall was neck-and-neck with Timber Creek for the projected No. 4 seed in the South Jersey Group III playoff bracket. Earning the No. 4 seed with lock up a home playoff game.
Dylan Richey rushed for two touchdowns on Friday night to lead the offense, while the defense pitched a shutout against the Scarlet Fliers.
The Crimson Knights will look to carry this momentum into the state playoffs beginning next Friday.
