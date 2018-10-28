What’s Up: Evening curfews planned for Halloween

Are any towns imposing curfews on Halloween night this year?

Yes, and here’s the information we have gathered from their police departments:

AVON-BY-THE-SEA: Starting on Friday, Oct. 26 and ending on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., no child under the age of 18 will be permitted on any street or lane in the borough unless accompanied by their parent or guardian, according to a resolution approved at the Monday, Oct. 22 commissioners meeting. In addition, the resolution states that no person of any age is allowed to wear a mask on any borough street or lane during the hours stated above.

BELMAR: This year’s curfew will be in effect from Monday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m., until Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 a.m. During this time, anyone under the age of 18 will not be allowed “in or upon any public street, highway or place” between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to the resolution. Minors going directly between their home and place of work or school are also unaffected by this curfew. In addition, the resolution states that “non-trick-or-treaters, masked or unmasked, in or out of costume, be permitted on private property after 8 p.m. on [Wednesday] Oct. 31, 2018.”

BRADLEY BEACH: Starting Oct. 30, and ending Nov. 1 from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., a curfew for children under the age of 18 will be enforced, unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

BRIELLE: Starting Oct. 20 and ending Nov. 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., a curfew for children under the age of 18 will be enforced. On Oct. 30, a “Mischief Night” curfew will be enforced from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Exceptions are for minors who are travelling between their employer, school or evening instruction, religious or school organization functions or a properly supervised recreational program, according to Brielle Police.

LAKE COMO: The borough has not announced any official curfew for Halloween but residents may want to be mindful of the fact that Lake Como is now patrolled by the police department of its larger neighbor, Belmar.

MANASQUAN: In the days surrounding Halloween on Oct. 28, 29, 30 and Nov. 1, the curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Oct. 31, it will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Any programs or functions sponsored by the borough, churches, the school district or any other organization that has obtained permission from Police Chief Michael Bauer to be out during that time is exempt.

SEA GIRT: A curfew for children under the age of 17 who are not accompanied by adult will be in effect from 8 pm. on Tuesday, Oct. 30 through 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31; and from 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 through 7 a.m. Nov. 1 all children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS: A curfew for children under the age of 17 who are not accompanied by adult will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.

SPRING LAKE: As stated by the Spring Lake Police Department, a curfew “will be in effect for all persons under the age of 18 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Oct. 29, 30 and 31 and Nov. 1, and concluding 6 a.m. on Nov. 2.”

WALL TOWNSHIP: The annual four-night Halloween curfew for juveniles, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian, willl be in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Oct. 29, 30, 31 and Nov. 1. Exceptions are juveniles traveling to or from work; traveling to or from treatment for a medical emergency; attending an extracurricular school activity; or attending an activity sponsored by a religious or community organization. It also is unlawful for any parent or guardian to allow an unaccompanied juvenile to be on any public street or in any public place during those hours, according to the Wall Township Police Department.

