Storm brings severe flooding to Ocean Avenue area

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough experienced flooding this morning in the areas in and around Ocean Avenue, Lake Louise and Baltimore Avenue.

According to Chief of Police Joseph Michigan, the flooding was severe, but it is the normal amount of flooding the borough receives during most strong nor’easters.

“Unfortunately it was our routine operations there dealing with the flooding waters,” he said.

He said the water is receding with the tide and the borough hoped to have closed roads back open around 2:30 p.m.

He said the borough will monitor the storm and tides for the rest of the day.

“There’s always a possibility of the tides coming back in,” he said. “The weather reports seem to have the winds dying down and the storm moving out so we’re hopeful that we won’t see as severe flooding as we did this morning, but we’re certainly monitoring the area and we will act if we have to.”

CHief Michigan urges residents to stay away from the area and the beach.

“We would appreciate people not showing up to look at the waves because that causes a lot of traffic congestion and a lot of problems for us to get around,” he said. “If you have no business in the area, we would advise people to stay away.”

