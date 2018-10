BELMAR — Route 35 was closed this morning after high waters flooded the road near L and K streets.

The borough is also experiencing some power outages. According to Jersey Central Power and Light’s website, crews have been dispatched to the area.

According to Belmar Mayor Brian Magovern, the flooding was at its peak during high tide, around 10 a.m.

Mr. Magovern said that since the tide is on its way out, the borough hopes to have the road open this afternoon.

