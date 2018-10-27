Mustangs failed to contain Corbett and Green Wave

BRICK – The Brick Memorial football team fell to Long Branch in the final regular season game, and most likely, final home game of the season, 40-14.

The Mustangs were the first to strike, scoring off a 2-yard run by quarterback Tyler Sindel. Jeff Lavarin also scored for Memorial in the loss, off a 52-yard pitch from Sindel.

Despite some offensive flow, the Mustangs defense had trouble containing Green Wave running back, Jermaine Corbett, who scored five of the six Long Branch touchdowns, catching two and rushing three, including the first score for Long Branch off an 80 yard run and a 30 yard rush that gave Long Branch its first lead.

The sixth touchdown came from the Long Branch defense after the Mustangs fumbled on 1st and 10 at their own 35, after a heads up play of touching a kick out of bounds, gave the Mustangs good field position.

The Mustangs did keep the game close early, but failed to score in the second half. The loss will play a part in the Mustangs’ playoff placement. Playoff brackets are set to be released by Sunday.

