Manasquan and parts of Brielle experience severe flooding

MANASQUAN — High winds, rain and surging tides have brought flooding to Manasquan, up to a few feet in certain areas.

According to Police Lt. Greg Meier, the borough is experiencing flooding in the areas in and around Main Street, Brielle Road, First, Second and Third streets, along with parts of Rodgers Avenue, among others.

“Perrine Boulevard is under water,” he said. “The problem right now is that the wind is pushing the tide inland. I haven’t seen it this high in a long time.”

Emergency management high-water trucks are pulling people out in Manasquan, as needed, of beachfront areas around First and Second avenues, he said.

OEM services are staged at the Salty Whale on Main Street where they are bringing the rescues.

In Brielle, the areas in and around Fisk and Green avenues are flooded, according to Councilman Tim Shaak. He said with the ocean on its way to low tide, the borough hopes to see the flooding dissipate in the next hour or so.

