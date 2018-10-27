Boro can’t stop Clark in Donovan Catholic loss

TOMS RIVER — The Point Boro football team could not contain Donovan Catholic quarterback Ryan Clark in a 28-7 loss in Toms River, Friday.

Clark finished 6-of-11 for 99 yards through the air and carried the ball 11 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

Boro senior quarterback Garrett Romer scored the lone touchdown for the Panthers, a 51-yard run in the first quarter. He went 4-of-6 for 22 yards and ran a team-high 21 times for 79 yards.

Senior Bobby Cooper had 11 carries for 41 yards while senior Kyle Komanitsky ran with the ball eight times for 35 yards.

In its fifth-straight defeat, Boro falls to 2-6. Before the defeat, the Panthers were in the 16th spot of the NJSIAA South Jersey Group II playoffs.

The team must remain in the top 16 in order to qualify for the postseason.

