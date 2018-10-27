Beach falls to Pennington on Senior Night

POINT BEACH- The effort was always there for the Point Beach football team during a 41-14 Senior Night loss to the Pennington School at Donald T. Fioretti Field on Friday, Oct. 26.

The Garnet Gulls scored a season-high 14 points against Red Crusaders, leaving it all out on the field in the senior class’ final home game.

Pennington quarterback Brandon West went 7-of-9 for 231 yards and three touchdowns through the air, resulting in a 27-7 lead against Beach at the half. Pennington running back Dante Wilson had a team-high 15 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Beach junior A back Liam Buday carried the ball 20 times for 149 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore slotback Aidan Jones scored a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, ending the night with 16 carries for 88 yards.

Although the juniors and sophomores carried the ball well, seniors Tristan White, Matt Van Schoick and Connor Smith created the holes for the Gulls.

With an 0-7 record and a season filled with injuries, Smith learned a thing or two about being a leader.

“It is a lot harder to lead a team when you are losing,” Smith said. “But it is crazy how we have grown as a team and how much I love leading these guys day in, day out, in the weight room, on the field, everywhere.”