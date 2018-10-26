Tug of pride for Beach

Point Pleasant Beach — Despite not bringing home the Mayor’s Cup on Saturday, the first Manasquan Inlet Intercoastal Tug between Point Pleasant Beach and Manasquan still thrilled crowds and stoked community spirit.

“Our expectations were we wanted this to be a great event and make it a fun tradition for years moving forward that would benefit both towns,” said Jim Presbrey, a member of the Manasquan Inlet Intercoastal Tug committee.

According to estimates, several thousand people assembled on both sides of the inlet to watch the inaugural competition take place Oct. 20.

“The crowd has exceeded my expectations,” Mr. Presbrey said.

The event was presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs and benefits the Point Pleasant Beach and Manasquan recreation departments.

The party got started on the Point Pleasant Beach side of the inlet with Councilman Andy Cortes asking the crowd to wave to their Manasquan competitors 400 feet away across the inlet, predicting a sweep for the Point Beach side.

“This is going to be awesome,” he said.

“Let’s get this started for Point Beach, for Ocean County.”

On the Beach side, Joe Leone’s and Poki Bowls were among those feeding the hungry crowd, music and commentary was provided by 105.7 The Hawk and there was a bouncy house for children.

After the 1,200 foot rope that spanned the inlet was linked, there was a test heat that pitted two local radio stations, 105.7 The Hawk, located in Point Pleasant Beach, with its sister station, 94.3 The Point. The Hawk won out, setting the stage for what those on the Point Pleasant Beach side of the inlet hoped would be the first of several victories.

