Merchants get on board with plastic bag ban

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Borough residents received a special delivery Wednesday in advance of the impending ban on the use of plastic shopping bags.

Groups of employees of Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties in Point Pleasant Beach could be seen going door-to-door throughout the borough handing out sturdy, reusable fabric totes on Oct. 24.

The activity was the local shop’s way of responding to the plastic bag ban announced by the borough in May.

“[The bag is] not just for Joe Leone’s, they can shop anywhere with it and I’ve seen customers in Shop Rite in Brielle using Giants bags, Joe Leone’s bags and Stop & Shop bags,” said John Hilla, a partner in the food market.

According to Councilman Paul Kanitra, who helped deliver the totes, residents are reacting positively to both the bag donations and the plastic bag ban adopted by the borough, which is being phased in.

“Everyone seems to be energized about helping our environment, especially with the plastic bag ordinance now being made even easier to comply with,” he said.

Other Arnold Avenue businesses said they have either stopped providing plastic bags altogether or made the switch to paper bags, which are biodegradable.

At Dollar General on Arnold Avenue, bags are no longer available as the store depleted its supply and staff waits to see if an alternative will be made available.

Paige Haberek, a keyholder at the store, said, “We’re waiting to see if there’s any alternative that the corporate offices will offer instead of plastic now that we used all of the plastic bags we had,” she said.

Another business that has taken a step away from plastic bags is Bree Ana Styles in Silver, where jewelry was formerly packed to go in plastic bags which now have been replaced with paper bags.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.