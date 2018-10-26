Making a stride against cancer

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Twenty-thousand walkers showed their support for women fighting and surviving breast cancer this past Sunday by joining in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, overflowing the Boardwalk and Ocean Avenue.
“Everyone was happy to be there. There was a lot of joy,” said Donna Gulotta, vice president of regional communications and marketing for the American Cancer Society.
The annual celebration of survivorship and support raised $1,020,000 for the American Cancer Society.
Ms. Gulotta said it is always important to remember the causes the walk raises funds for.
According to Ms. Gulotta, the impact of the walk goes beyond just raising funds.
“I think it’s very encouraging to see so many people who have survived breast cancer if you are going through treatment and how many people are long-term survivors and have gone on to live long and happy lives,” she said.
