Local towns honored as Champions of the Coast

OCEAN COUNTY — Some local towns are going the extra mile to take steps toward a clean and healthy ocean environment and have been honored for their efforts.

The American Littoral Society named Lavallette and Point Pleasant Beach “Champions of the Coast,” along with four other towns, during a gathering Oct. 17 at the Crab’s Claw Inn in Lavallette.

“For over a year, we have been reaching out to coastal communities, engaging our New Jersey leaders about coastal conservation actions, and encouraging them to raise their voices on pressing issues of regional importance,” said Helen Henderson, ocean program manager for the Sandy Hook-based littoral society.

To earn the title of Champion of the Coast, towns must have acted on the local governmental level in support of: regional ocean planning to protect special marine places; opposition to new offshore oil and gas drilling; and banning intentional balloon releases that pollute beaches and waterways.

“Getting this award is validation of the fact that I’ve always believed Point Pleasant Beach was an environmentally friendly town and that we’re still working to make it even better,” said Point Pleasant Beach Councilman Paul Kanitra, who accepted the award on behalf of the borough.

Lavallette Council President Anita Zalom said she is thankful to the American Littoral Society for the honor and the society’s help in making it possible.

“They said that we’re Champions of the Coast, but really they’re the Champions of the Coast because, sure, we make the resolutions and we do the ordinances, but without them helping us by telling us what will help keep our environment clean it wouldn’t be possible,” she said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.