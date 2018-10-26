Brick wins big over Lakewood to end regular season

BRICK – The Brick Township football team wrapped up the regular season in style Friday night with a 49-6 win over Lakewood.

The Dragons jumped ahead early and never looked back as running back Joe Carchio scored the first touchdown of the game and was followed up by a Anthony Prato to Jimmy Leblo connection for the 14-0 lead.

Leblo and Prato both scored again in the first half, while Leblo hauled in an interception in the first half as well.

The win put Brick at 6-2 on the season, and should keep the Dragons in the top portion of the South Group IV playoff, Central division. Playoff brackets will be up to date Sunday night.

