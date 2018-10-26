Brick wins big over Lakewood to end regular season

Quarterback Jimmy Leblo (center) rushes up the field earlier in the season. On Friday, Oct. 26, the senior helped the Dragons to a 49-6 win over the Lakewood Piners. (MARK R. SULLIVAN /THE OCEAN STAR)

BRICK – The Brick Township football team wrapped up the regular season in style Friday night with a 49-6 win over Lakewood.

The Dragons jumped ahead early and never looked back as running back Joe Carchio scored the first touchdown of the game and was followed up by a Anthony Prato to Jimmy Leblo connection for the 14-0 lead. 

Leblo and Prato both scored again in the first half, while Leblo hauled in an interception in the first half as well. 

The win put Brick at 6-2 on the season, and should keep the Dragons in the top portion of the South Group IV playoff, Central division. Playoff brackets will be up to date Sunday night.

