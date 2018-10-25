Students and residents come together to clean up

LAKE COMO — Residents and students showed their community spirit and lent a helping hand to clean up the borough on Saturday, Oct. 20.

From 8 to 10 a.m., over 100 students from Academy Charter High School [ACHS] Saturday school dispersed around Lake Como to pick up and sort trash, according to Viveca Graham, environmental commission secretary.

“It was excellent … we had 120 to 140 students,” she said. Because so many students attended, they were divided into groups to complete different areas of town, Ms. Graham said.

Areas such as the north, east and south sides of the lake, the Lake Como Butterfly Garden, Behrman Park, Main Street, 18th Avenue and other side streets in the borough were cleaned up by the volunteers, she said, to cover the “well-traveled” areas.

Lake Como Environmental Commission Chair Jon Gibbons said ACHS students also came to the butterfly garden, located on the banks of Lake Como, adding, “They did a wonderful job.”