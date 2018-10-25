Sea Girt haunted hayrides return to Crescent Park

SEA GIRT — Spooks and frights abounded in the dark woods of Crescent Park last Friday night as Sea Girt hosted its annual Haunted Hayride event, cosponsored by Bryan Perry Merrill Lynch and Sea Girt Recreation.

Children of all ages flocked to the hayrides, which go from the Sea Girt firehouse on Baltimore Boulevard and through Carriage Way, for what has become one of the consistently well attended events in the borough.

And all of it would not be possible if not for “Mr. Halloween,” Kurt Sackariasen, who has ensured that skeletons are hanging and monsters are lurking each October for the last 10 years.

“I used to work at Great Adventure so I had some ideas,” Mr. Sackariasen said.

Mr. Sackariasen began helping out on the rides before eventually becoming its de facto organizer, building props in his garage and spending a whole day off decorating the park.

“I guess word got around that I liked Halloween,” he joked. The hayrides, which are free and just for fun, take place every October.

