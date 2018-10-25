JLINE Dance Crew visits Manasquan Elementary School

MANASQUAN — Energy levels were high in the Manasquan Elementary School [MES] gymnasium Monday morning, Oct. 22 as the JLINE Dance Crew visited to get students moving while teaching them valuable life lessons.

It was the first time the crew, comprised of a man who identified himself as JLINE, Carrie Lee and Krystina Burton, had visited the school. They performed for students in grades kindergarten through eight, courtesy of the PTO, with colorful lights illuminating the gymnasium during their performance.

“We dance and we have an anti-bullying message where we share our personal experiences about overcoming obstacles and believing in yourself …” said JLINE.

In the 45-minute performance, the crew danced to cover songs as well as originals created by JLINE. After, each of the three members gave their own story about being themselves, being kind to others and working hard in life.

JLINE said he was bullied in school. His parents signed him up for taekwondo and though he at first was reluctant to participate, he later found he was quite good at it.

“It made me believe in myself and most of all, I made friends again,” he said. “That would not have happened for me if I had given up, if I had said ‘No, I’m too afraid to try something new,’ and most of all if I had stopped believing in myself.”

