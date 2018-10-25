Borough unveils plan for South End Pavilion upgrades

SPRING LAKE — Conceptual plans for the South End Pavilion were presented at Tuesday night’s borough council meeting and drew mixed reviews from residents who rose to comment.

The plans and renderings were presented to officials and residents in the H.W. Mountz School meeting room by Joseph Griffin, of Griffin Engineering, and Eric Wagner, of Architects Kellenyi Johnson Wagner.

The late summer announcement of major improvements to the 89-year-old pool pavilion had drawn alarmed reactions from Spring Lake residents.

Mr. Wagner said he largely considered their concerns when drafting the plans. Referring to his notes from the public forum in September, he cited retention and structural soundness of the saltwater pool; keeping the kiddie pool in place; maintaining the building’s size and its shower and changing lockers; preserving the vintage look and feel of current lockers; locating bathrooms away from the pool deck and keeping the showers separate from bathrooms, among others.

Mr. Wagner expressed satisfaction with the resulting plan, as did Mayor Jennifer Naughton and council members.

The plan is to have three pools at the South End Pavilion. The saltwater pool will remain untouched, but the kiddie pool will be rebuilt in the same location as a chlorinated pool. A new 30-by-50-foot activity pool is planned, which will be chlorinated.

