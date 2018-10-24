Eugenie “Jean” T. Kight

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
22 views

Eugenie “Jean” T. Kight, 88, passed away at Jersey Shore University Medical Center on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.

She was born on May 29, 1930 to Roland and Virginia [Neusch] d’Ablemont.

Jean was born in Bronx, New York, but her family relocated while she was very young to Rutherford. She grew up and graduated