Edward Bonner Jr.

Edward James Bonner Jr. “Teddy” 48, born into eternal life on Oct. 23, 2018.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D St., Belmar.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 29, at St. Elizabeth’s R.C. Church, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon-By-The-Sea