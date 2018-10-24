Carlton V. Harz Jr.

Carlton V. Harz Jr., 87, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Monday, Oct.22, 2018.

Born in Bayonne to the late Carlton V. Sr. and Myrtle Harz, he lived there and in Jersey City and for many years in Wyckoff, moving to Point Pleasant in 1980.

Carl worked as a truck driver for 30 years and