Butchie “Harry A.” Durkin

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
25 views

Butchie “Harry A.” Durkin, 57, of Brick, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

Born in Elizabeth, he was raised in Toms River and lived in Brick and for many years in Point Pleasant, moving back to Brick six years ago.

Butchie worked as a self-employed general contractor and for the past four