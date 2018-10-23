Manasquan football game moved up to Friday, Oct. 26

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan football game against Ocean Township has been moved to 3 p.m. on Friday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, but the forecast for wind and heavy rain on Saturday motivated Manasquan to play the game on Friday according to athletic director Pete Cahill.

The Manasquan High School Athletic Hall of Fame breakfast will still be held 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at the media center in the high school, but there will be no pre-game ceremony on Friday.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.