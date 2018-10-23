Active shooter drill to be held at Brielle Elementary Tuesday

BRIELLE — The Brielle Police Department will host this month’s Southern Monmouth County Active Shooter partnership training at Brielle Elementary School [BES] tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 23 starting at about 3:30 p.m. The drill may take up to 8 hours.

These active shooter drills are held at different schools on monthly basis, according to Brielle Police Chief Michael Palmer.

Brielle Elementary wanted to warn the community of this drill and said no one should be alarmed of the police presence at the school.

According to BES, students attending the After Care program won’t be affected, but BES Homework Club will be postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 24.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.