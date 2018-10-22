Point Beach falls to Holmdel in 43-3 route

HOLMDEL — The Point Beach football team could not contain Holmdel’s offense in a 43-3 loss on the road, Friday, Oct. 19.

Hornets running back Dean Gallo ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns off seven carries. Quarterback Jeff DiCicco finished 3-for-4 for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Wideout Mack Byrne also broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

With the loss, the Gulls fell to 0-7 and will finish 0-6 in the Liberty division. Holmdel finished 6-0 in division and sealed up its first division title since 2007 with the win against Beach.

