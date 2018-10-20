Mistakes cost Panthers in 18-15 loss to Barnegat

POINT BORO — Penalties and turnovers were costly mistakes for the Point Boro football team in a 18-15 loss to Barnegat on Senior Night/Homecoming at Al Saner Field, Friday, Oct. 19.

The Panthers committed seven penalties for 45 yards, including a 65-yard run from senior Christian Aurin, that was called back in the second half. On top of penalties, Boro had two fumbles.

Barnegat’s Charlie Cotton had the bulk of the carries for the Bengals, rushing 30 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers struggled to wrap him up as he continued to move his feet and push forward all night.

Boro scored twice through the air. Senior quarterback Garrett Romer connected with Kyle Komanitsky on a 46-yard touchdown reception and then Romer threw a pas to senior wideout Ryan Visco, who pitched the ball to Komanitsky on a 65-yard hook-and-ladder touchdown reception.

Romer finished 3-for-4 for 123 yards and two touchdown receptions.

Boro falls to 2-5 on the year and were ranked 15th in the United Power Rankings for South Jersey Group II. The Panthers need to be in the top 16 in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Boro’s final regular season game will take place on the road against Donovan Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26.