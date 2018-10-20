Manasquan bests Point Beach in the first Intercoastal Tug of War

This story was reported by Star News Group staffers Michael Nunes and Erin Brautigan.

MANASQUAN INLET — Manasquan took the first Intercoastal Tug Mayor’s Trophy on Saturday, as three of its teams — first responders, lifeguards and footballers — won their tugs of war across the inlet, for a 3-2 victory over Point Pleasant Beach, whose teacher and gym teams provided their two wins.

The Manasquan Inlet Intercoastal Tug was the first of its kind in the state. Linked by 1,200 feet of rope, teams on either side of the water competed in six separate heats.

In the opening exhibition tug, Team 105.7 The Hawk, pulling from the Point Beach side, defeated sister FM station 94.7 The Point, on the Manasquan side, shortly after noon.

That was followed closely by a victory for Point Beach as its teachers team bested their classroom counterparts from Manasquan in a little more than 30 seconds.

The Manasquan side then rallied, with its first responders defeating their Point Beach counterparts before a 30-minute planned break to allow marine traffic to pass through the inlet.

The first responders tug was over in an intense minute, but not before the Point Pleasant team had given their all.

“We just wanted to represent our town, said Chris Cobyman, a Point Beach special police officer.

When competition resumed at 1:40 p.m. MacGregor Training and Fitness Center of Point Pleasant Beach beat the Training Room of Manasquan in a tug that lasted less than a minute.

Manasquan struck back with a quick victory by its lifeguards, besting their Point Beach counterparts.

Then, to cinch the overall triumph for their side of the inlet, the Manasquan football tug team pulled to a win over their gridiron counterparts on the Point Beach side of the water. The sounds of “We Are the Champions” blared and a DJ shouted, “Should we do it again next year?”

The Manasquan crowd responded with a roar of approval and the Pat Roddy Band kicked off a victory celebration that would end at the Salty Whale for the trophy presentation.

A festival atmosphere prevailed in both boroughs, beginning an hour before the competition with accompanying entertainment scheduled to continue until 4 p.m.

“Our expectations were we wanted this to be a great event and make it a fun tradition for years moving forward that would benefit both towns,” said Jim Presbrey, a member of the Manasquan Inlet Tug committee.

Councilman Andy Cortes of Point Pleasant Beach had opened the pre-match festivities on that side of the inlet, encouraging the hometown fans to wave to their counterparts, some 400 feet away on the other side of the waterway.

Manasquan fans browsed food and craft vendors and enjoyed music from a live band as they supported their teams of teachers, football teams, lifeguards, first responders, fitness centers and radio personalities.

The event, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs and benefits the Point Pleasant Beach and Manasquan recreation departments.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.