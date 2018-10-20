Brick football triumphs in 40th meeting with Jackson

BRICK — Brick Township defeated an old football rival on the road Friday night with a 24-7 win over Jackson Memorial. The Dragons dominated the 40th meeting between the two teams, scoring twice in the first half.

Junior quarterback Anthony Prato passed for 180 yards —146 in the first half — and rushed for 103 yards. He threw for two touchdowns, one a 55-yard pass to Jimmy Leblo, who also took a two-yard play into the end zone.

Kicker Jake Wynkoop contributed to the Dragons points as well with a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter.

“I trust every single one of our skill guys,” Prato said. “The play book [again] opened up tremendously. We can throw out anything and it’s going to be for positive yards.”

The Dragons ran the first half through the air, with three-big passing plays. First, the Prato-Leblo connection for the 55-yard touchdown; second a 36-yard pass again to Leblo to set up the senior for the 5-yard rushing touchdown; and a 38-yard pass to Cole Groschel, in which he pulled down the ball with two Jackson Memorial defenders covering him.

The Dragons defense had a strong night, led by seniors Richie Tallmadge and Christian Malta, who is in just his second game back since an injury sidelined him earlier in the season.

Malta contributed to the dynamic defense with two sacks and multiple tackles, and helped the Dragons hold the Jaguars to one touchdown on the day.

Brick now heads into the final game of the season on Friday, Oct. 26, at home against Lakewood at 7 p.m.

