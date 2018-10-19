Revenue shortfall at $379K in Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — With revenues at a deficit in the borough, three of the more than 20 revenue sources appear to be the main culprits, according to officials.

According to Councilman Thomas Toohey, chairman of the finance committee, the borough’s projected revenue was at an estimated $379,000 deficit at the beginning of the month.

Borough Administrator Christine Riehl said, “Of our [over 21] anticipated revenues, municipal court fines and parking meter fines and cable franchising fees account for roughly $273,000 of the current deficit.”

Borough officials said they are remaining calm, noting there are still four months of revenue ahead and the deficit does not directly correlate to next year’s tax rate.

“We’re down. We had a rough summer and we had to a large extent projected for this. We built a budget that was reality.

“The reason I bring it up, we’re down right now year to date to the tune of about $379,000. Before anybody panics, that’s not a one-to-one corollary to the tax rate. There’s breakage on retirement, we get them. There’s debt service coming off,” Councilman Toohey said.

According to Ms. Riehl, some of the revenue streams are already sorting themselves out.

“We are renegotiating the cable franchise fee before year end, so that will not be an issue. In addition, a $66,000 deficit showing in August for PBA [Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association] receipts was subsequently received, so in fact is not a deficit, just a timing issue of what month it was received in,” Ms. Riehl said.

