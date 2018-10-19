Kyle Edward Janeczek

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
23 views

Our beloved Kyle Edward Janeczek, 25 years old, passed away at his home in Vermont on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 while attending Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. Kyle was born on June 30, 1993 in Passaic. He is the son of Ray and Lynn [nee Post] Janeczek.

Kyle grew up in Wall. Kyle attended