WWII veteran honored for ‘Mission of Mercy’

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Walter Pruiksma, a World War II veteran, was honored with the Order of the Marechaussee medallion Saturday, for his service to the U.S. Army as a military police soldier and the “mission of mercy” he carried out a few days after D-Day.

Mr. Pruiksma, 95, of Brick, was joined by family, friends, veterans and local officials at the Manasquan Presbyterian Church, where the ceremony took place.

The Marechaussee award was established in 2000 by the U. S. Army and has since been awarded to only 307 honorees. In recognition of his service, the U.S. Army’s Military Police Regiment Association [MPRA] presented the award on Oct. 13, “to recognize exceptional dedication, competence and contribution to the Military Police Corps Regiment,” according to the event program.

“The Order of the Marechaussee award is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed upon a military policeman in the Military Police Regimental Association,” according to a press release from the 200th Military Police Command.

