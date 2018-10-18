St. Catharine School honored with National Blue Ribbon

SPRING LAKE — St. Catharine School was named a National Blue Ribbon School this year. This is the first time the school has received this honor.

According to its website, the “National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”

Annually, the U.S. Department of Education celebrates these schools, “demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels,” it continues. More than 8,800 schools have received the honor over its 36 years.

On Monday, Oct. 1, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos spread the news to St. Catharine School officials of this honor, as well as to 349 other schools across the United States.

“We celebrated the big announcement with a school assembly in our gym, that ended with our entire school signing the St. Catharine School song,” said Principal Robert Dougherty. “We feel honored to receive this National recognition, as it has been a goal for our school for quite some time.”

