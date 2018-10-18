Scream Acres returning to haunt Brielle Park Oct. 26-27

BRIELLE — Oct. 26 and 27 marks the return of one of Brielle’s most terrifying and popular events.

The Brielle Fire Company’s annual Scream Acres Haunted Hayride will transform Brielle Park into a haunted playground with monsters, ghouls and more staged throughout the park.

Event organizer Stephen Speicher said due to the popularity of the hayrides, reservations are strongly suggested but walk-ons will be welcome when space permits.

Ticket reservations are $8 per rider and can be purchased at the firehouse on Longstreet Avenue Oct. 18 and 25, starting at 7 p.m.

“We recommend that you come to the firehouse this Thursday or next Thursday to pick up tickets,” said Mr. Speicher. “This way you get a reservation, you know what time to be there and it makes it so you’re not waiting in line. You just get there, you hop on and away you go.”

