Release of helium-filled balloons banned in borough

MANASQUAN — In an effort to take another step against pollution in Manasquan, the borough council unanimously approved an ordinance preventing the release of helium-filled balloons on Monday night.

Ordinance No. 2269-18 amends and supplements Chapter 24, “Environmental Regulations,” section 24-1.9, “Release of Balloons.”

The idea is to prevent balloon materials from polluting the beaches and other areas of town. Council has noted that this may be hard to enforce, but that it is more of a “position ordinance,” as stated by Councilman Gregg Olivera when the ordinance was introduced at the Oct. 1 council meeting.

He said during his first year on council, they looked at establishing this amendment, but did not because of the difficulty in enforcing it.

However, Mayor Edward Donovan also noted that while it may not be easy to enforce, it will give police department officials “some teeth,” to enforce the prevention of releasing the balloons.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.