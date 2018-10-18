Heights band, honor society recognized at BOE meeting

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights school band and its honor society were both singled out for recognition at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Spring Lake American Legion Post 432 Cmdr. Dennis Owens presented Spring Lake Heights music and band teacher Joanna Gambino with a $500 check, recognizing the band’s participation in the Wildwood Parade this year.

“They played their hearts out the whole way … They were real troopers,” Mr. Owens said.

Current members of the school’s National Junior Honor Society [NJHS] inducted new seventh and eighth-grade members during the board meeting.

Charter member and eighth-grader Jackson Gardner told the audience that in addition to upholding a high level of academics, a 95 percent grade point average, members must emulate “scholarship, leadership, character, service and citizenship.”

“Keep going with the hard work you’re putting in … keep going on that journey… we’re all very proud of you,” NJHS advisor Kevin Carew said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.