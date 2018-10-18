Boro’s Kimak nets golden goal to advance

POINT BORO — Freshman Heather Kimak and senior Anna Dowling had crucial plays that led to the No. 4 Point Boro field hockey team’s 2-1 win over No. 5 Wall Township on Tuesday.

The Shore Conference Tournament [SCT] quarterfinal matchup went into overtime after being tied at one, but the Panthers controlled the 7 vs 7, 10-minute period to advance to the semifinals. Before the overtime period, Boro had multiple scoring opportunities that were taken away, including what seemed to be a goal in the final 30 seconds of regulation.

In front of the Wall cage, the Boro offense poked the ball into the net to go up 2-1, however after a referee meeting, the goal was called back and the Panthers were given a corner.

“There was 30 seconds left and we knew if we didn’t get this one goal, that it was going into overtime,” junior midfielder Jordan Carr said. “But we played through it and kept getting corners and in overtime we dominated because this was our game. We had already had it and they took it away from us.”

In the overtime period, the Panthers took charge, earning multiple corners including the one which Kimak scored.

Julia DeLong served the ball to Carr, who found Cassie Campbell on the outside. Campbell, who has been on the assisting end of many goals this season, took her space and crossed the ball to Kimak on the other side.

The freshman then tapped the ball in to end the game and advance in the SCT. “I’m just so grateful for the pass from Cassie and our team overall just played a really great game,” Kimak said.

“The ball just connected with my stick and I just watched it go in, I was kind of shocked.”

