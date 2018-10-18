Bar A fundraiser will aid woman battling cancer

LAKE COMO — A local bartender will be the center of attention at a benefit at Bar Anticipation this Saturday.

Amy Keane Cusmano, of Manasquan, and bartender at McCann’s Tavern in Lake Como, was diagnosed with stage two lobular and ductal mixed breast cancer in November 2017, according to long-time friend Gina Jimenez..

She said that Ms. Cusmano has already gone through six months of high dose chemotherapy, a double mastectomy in May, and will continue to go through another year of low-dose chemotherapy.

Ms. Jimenez, along with several other friends and the 501[c][3] nonprofit organization Circle of Friends HYDAS are hosting a benefit in her honor to help with her medical bills.