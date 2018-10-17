Two-alarm fire on Main Street in Belmar

BELMAR — Multiple fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire in Belmar late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire occurred at 1210 Main St., a mixed-use building with apartments on the top and a Supersavers Markets II and Sportsnut Cards & Collectibles at Street level.

Area fire departments including all three Belmar fire companies, Glendola, Neptune City, Spring Lake, Avon-By-The-Sea, Sea Girt and Point Pleasant Beach responded to the scene and the fire was quickly put out.

