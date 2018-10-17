Tamara Elizabeth “Tammy” Schwier

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
56 views

Tamara Elizabeth “Tammy” Schwier, 46, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at home.

Born on November 9, 1971, Tammy grew up in her cherished hometown of Spring Lake and was a lifelong resident of her beloved Jersey Shore.  

She is survived by her loving daughters Harmony Schwier, Carly Steets