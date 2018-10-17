Point Boro police make second arrest in hit-and-run

POINT PLEASANT — Borough police have made a second arrest in connection with a hit-and-run that left a local teenager hospitalized in early August.

According to a release from the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department Wednesday afternoon, Detective Joe Hynes arrested Kyle Ramos, 28, of Seaside Heights, on Oct. 17 in connection with an Aug. 9 motor vehicle crash that sent 14-year-old resident Emma Mae to the hospital with injuries including head trauma, skull fractures and hematoma on the brain.

Mr. Ramos was charged with fourth-degree hindering apprehension of another, according to the release.

“The arrest was a result of the ongoing investigation for Mr. Ramos’ involvement after the motor vehicle crash,” the release reads. “Mr. Ramos was released on a complaint summons.”

Borough resident Brittany Keifer, 26, was initially arrested in connection with the hit and run investigation on Aug. 10.

