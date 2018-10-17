Gabriel DiPasquale

Gabriel DiPasquale, of Belmar, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Oct. 15, 2018.

Gabe was born in New York, New York, on Sept. 6, 1920. He was a talented painter, who loved cooking, was creative in building arts and was a member of the Local 77 Tile Union