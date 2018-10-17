Doris Senica

Doris Senica, 96, of Manasquan, and formerly of Union, passed away on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.

Mrs. Senica was born in Union to the late Joseph and Anna Cernecaro. She lived most of her life in Union until coming to Spring Lake several years ago, and more recently to Manasquan. She was employed