Greenbriar I residents weigh legal battle to come

BRICK TOWNSHIP — After two months of struggling to rebuild their homes, residents of Greenbriar I discussed the possible legal battle to come.

“The jury is still out, but something went wrong,” attorney Justin Lamb told a group of around 60 residents of not only Greenbriar I, but also other areas of Brick that flooded during the Aug. 13 torrential rainstorm, such as Sutton Village and Paramount Way.

Many of the impacted residents believe the newly constructed Exit 91 Parkway interchange, as well as what they see as a lack of adequate drainage on Burrsville Road, worsened the flooding, which affected 105 homes on Markham Road alone.

Markham Road is located adjacent to Burrsville and the Parkway exit.

Mr. Lamb, who was there with his father and law partner Robert Lamb, who is a councilman in Lavallette, told residents that time is running out to file a tort claim against parties they believe are responsible for worsening conditions in the area that in turn exacerbated the flooding. Of the 90-day period in which residents would have to file a tort claim, only 30 days remain, he told the residents.

“The best possible outcome is admission of fault, reimbursement for loss because FEMA is not coming, so therefore we need to be made whole by the source [who is to blame] for the issue,” said Nanette L’Hernault, administrator for The Greenbriar Association.

“In our minds it is the Parkway and Ocean County engineering.”