Ferruggiaro Park gets a new plaque to honor its namesake

BELMAR — Ferruggiaro Park was rededicated to a former 26-year Belmar Commissioner on a chilly morning Saturday.

John Ferruggiaro, a Belmar Commissioner from 1947 to 1973 was remembered by a gathering that included Belmar Mayor Brian Magovern, Council President Jennifer Nicolay, Councilman Mark Walsifer, members of the historical society employees of the public works and police departments.

The park was first dedicated to Mr. Ferruggiaro in 1996, but the original plaque and memorial were destroyed by Superstorm Sandy.

“The fact that this event is happening shows the respect that the borough council has for history, and for the contribution that my dad made to the history of Belmar,” said Jim Ferruggiaro, as his father’s plaque was rededicated. “I also commend Belmar because this event notches another victory against Superstorm Sandy,” said Jim. “Dad was always grateful to the people of Belmar — the trust and the confidence that they had in him.”

The park’s newly unveiled sign is dark green, with solar lights so that it will illuminate at night. It welcomes everyone to Ferruggiaro Park. Below it sits a plaque on a jetty rock, surrounded by flowers.

Formerly closer to the playground, the sign and jetty rock have been relocated so that children do not climb on it, and for the 21-acre park to be seen behind it.

