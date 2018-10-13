Warriors suffer first loss of season, 41-0, to Mater Dei

MIDDLETOWN — The Manasquan football team lost its first game of the season on Saturday, falling to Mater Dei, 41-0.

The Seraphs came into the game with a 5-0 record and were ranked second in the Shore Conference and featured a roster with several players with Division I commitments.

Mater Dei made the most of several big plays, with all five of their six touchdowns coming on runs or passes of 20 yards or more.

The Warriors had a few chances moving the ball to the Seraphs 12-yard line in the first half after a 70-yard kickoff return by Canyon Birch, but the drive stalled.

Manasquan also got a long run from Rashid Tuddles and an interception from James Pendergist in the loss.

Manasquan has a bye this week and will return to action on Oct. 27, against Ocean Township at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

