Judge won’t halt construction at Allaire Community Farm

FREEHOLD — A state Superior Court judge has declined to issue an order to stop construction of several barns and sheds at Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township.

Four neighboring residents had sought an injunction to halt work pending an appeal of the township Board of Adjustment’s Aug. 24 decision granting of a zoning permit for the work.

The neighbors live on Colonial Drive, adjacent to the farm at 1923 Bailey’s Corner Road. The court filing said the construction interferes with their “right to quiet enjoyment of their homes.”

Attorneys for the farm argued that jurisdiction for the case lies with the Monmouth County Agricultural Development Board, not the township Zoning Board of Adjustment or the courts.

In court Friday afternoon, Judge Joseph P. Quinn said a review of the state Right to Farm Act and subsequent case law shows that jurisdiction lies with the agricultural board, which can hear the grievances of neighbors. He dismissed the complaint without prejudice.

Afterward, the four residents of Colonial Drive who sought the injunction and their attorney, Thomas F. Carroll III, declined to comment on the judge’s decision.

Gregory W. Vella, attorney for Allaire Community Farm, said, “We are very happy with Judge Quinn’s decision. … Obviously, the fight is not over, but we are ready to fight for the farm.”