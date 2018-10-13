Crimson Knights suffer 26-0 shutout by Long Branch

WALL — The Wall football team was shut out by Long Branch, 26-0 on Friday night.

It was a tough game for the Crimson Knights from the start, as Long Branch’s Jermaine Corbett returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to put the Green Wave on the board first.

Wall never seemed to recover, and the Long Branch defense held strong for the remainder of the game.

The Green Wave intercepted two passes on defense and turned the Knights over on downs several times on Friday night.

The Knights defense allowed just 19 points against one of the most explosive offenses in the Shore Conference, but was victimized by the big play on two occasions.

Long Branch’s Marc Dennis threw two long touchdown passes, both over 40 yards, for the Green Wave to help extend their lead.

Wall will have a bye this upcoming weekend before returning home to face Neptune in its Homecoming Game.