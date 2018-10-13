Brick hands Lacey a 42-14 loss for Homecoming

BRICK – The Brick Township football team defeated Lacey 42-14 on Friday night for the Homecoming win.

The Dragons built an early lead over the Lions including senior wide receiver, Shane Williams, first touchdown of the season and Jimmy Leblo catching a touchdown just before the half ended. Junior Anthony Prato threw both touchdown passes in the first half, while Jake Wynkoop made a field goal and Leblo scored an additional touchdown to round out the first-half scoring plays.

The Dragons will be back on the road next week as they take on Jackson Memorial at 7 p.m.

