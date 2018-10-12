Memorial falls to Manalapan despite second-half efforts

BRICK – The three touchdown, second-half effort by the Brick Memorial football team was not enough to finish with a win Friday night as the Mustangs fell to the Manalapan Braves 31-28 at home on DiFabio Field.

The Mustangs were trailing by 10 in the final three minutes, until senior quarterback Tyler Sindel broke away for a 65-yard touchdown on the first play of Memorial’s final drive. Ryan McCombs made the extra point and then followed up with an onside kick.

The ball hit the chest of a Manalapan player, but the Braves were able to recover the kick and gain possession.

The Mustangs failed to stop the drive, allowing Manalapan’s Nico Santorelli to get the first down in the final minute to end the game.

“We just really shot ourselves in the foot in the first half and that really put us in a bind,” head coach Walt Currie said. “We have tough kids that are resilient and that’s going to take them far. These kids are tough kids and they’re never going to quit. I give our boys a lot of credit, they could have put their tails between their legs and it could have been 42-7.”

Sindel finished with a pair of touchdowns, repeating his performance from last week, while Jeff Lavarin rushed for a 33-yard, third quarter scoring play and TJ McArthur walked into the end zone on a 2-yard play.

Brick Memorial football has a bye this upcoming week after playing in Week 0. The next game for the Mustangs will be Friday, Oct. 26, at home as they host the Long Branch Green Wave at 7 p.m. for the final regular season matchup.

